Franciscan asks judge to lift mandate to continue operating Hammond ER

HAMMOND — Franciscan Alliance is claiming that it cannot safely operate the emergency room at its Hammond hospital after Saturday, notwithstanding a judge's order it continue doing so for an additional nine months.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Franciscan Health Hammond asked Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent to lift his Dec. 22 preliminary injunction directing the Hammond ER to remain open and instead allow Franciscan to close the hospital, as intended, at the end of the year.

If Parent does not respond to its request to rule in favor of the hospital by Thursday, Franciscan said, it will pursue emergency action against his injunction at the Indiana Court of Appeals in Indianapolis.

"It is impossible for Franciscan to comply with the preliminary injunction, and the preliminary injunction puts patients at substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury," said Barbara Anderson, interim president of Franciscan Health Hammond.

The city of Hammond obtained the preliminary injunction by successfully arguing that Franciscan Alliance, a Mishawaka-based hospital chain, unfairly broke its promise 18 months ago to continue providing 24/7 emergency medical services at the former 227-bed hospital while demolishing the rest of the facility.

Franciscan disputes having any contractual obligation to continue providing ER services in Hammond. Moreover, it said its state license to operate a Hammond hospital expires Dec. 31, making it illegal for Franciscan to serve patients at that location after that date.

Parent's order explicitly directs Franciscan to take all necessary steps to ensure that the Hammond facility remains licensed and operational.

However, Franciscan insists in court documents that it cannot renew its license because it lacks the services and patient count required by the state for hospital licensing.

Franciscan also points out that it already has notified numerous service providers of its intent to terminate their contracts, including its emergency-medicine physicians, ambulance transfer company, security, dialysis provider, ice and snow removal, and other providers needed to operate the hospital, according to court records.

"It will not be safe for patients in need of care to present to the hospital after Dec. 31," Anderson said. "Patients presenting after Dec. 31 will have to be transferred to other area hospitals. Those hospitals will have to be contacted each time to ensure that they have the capacity to take the patient and ambulance transportation will have to be arranged.

"The delay associated with transferring a patient to a local hospital, as opposed to transporting the patient directly to such hospital in the first place, will be life-threatening with respect to patients suffering particularly serious emergency conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, respiratory distress, septic shock, sickle cell crises, traumatic injuries and serious infections, to name a few."

Franciscan says most Hammond residents live closer to the emergency rooms at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago or Community Hospital in Munster, so allowing the Franciscan ER to close at the end of the year will cause no undue harm to Lake County's most populous city.

On the other hand, the harm to Franciscan posed by the preliminary injunction is "enormous," since it has been engaged in "complex and intense planning for the past six weeks or more to concentrate its emergency-medicine resources in Munster and Dyer."

"Even if it could somehow operate the emergency department safely without a license, it would be prohibited from billing for its services," Anderson said. "Forcing it to provide emergency care without compensation when it has a fully-equipped, modern emergency department approximately six miles down the road is inherently unjust; particularly, when the harm to the city is non-existent."

Hammond attorney Kevin Smith said the city believes Parent has issued "a valid enforceable order."

"Franciscan is a large company, has the resources to comply, has been ordered to do so, and the city assumes that they will," he said. "We will respond to their motion as required under the rules of the court."

