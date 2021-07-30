Franciscan closes Merrillville clinic, announces physician changes

Franciscan Physician Network closed its clinic at 300 W. 80th Place in Merrillville after the retirement of longtime pediatrician Clark Kramer and announced physician changes going forward.
As a result of the closure, nurse practitioner Kimberly Lichtenfeld will see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center at 11161 Randolph St. in Winfield.
She earned a master's degree in nursing at Purdue University Northwest.
"Her clinical interests include obesity and nutrition, pediatric wellness and immunizations, diagnosis and treatment of ADHD, asthma and allergies and autism," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "In-person and virtual visits are available."
To make an appointment, call (219) 662-9424.
After the closure of the Merrillville clinic, infectious disease physician Suk Chul Kim moved to Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Internal Medicine and Specialty Center, which is located in the Burrell Professional Building at 1205 S. Main St., Suite 201, in Crown Point.
He studied at Hanyang University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and completed his residency and fellowship in New York.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 663-6520.
In an unrelated move, board-certified internal medicine physician James Pickford is welcoming patients at Franciscan Physician Network 400 N. Health Center at 8733 W. 400 N. in Michigan City. He previously practiced at Franciscan ExpressCare on Willowcreek Road in Portage.
"Dr. Pickford received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and had his residency in internal medicine at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "His clinical interests include congestive heart failure, hypertension, diabetes care, primary care, longitudinal care management and patient-centered, holistic plan focused on disease prevention."
For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 879-0333.
