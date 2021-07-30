Franciscan closes Merrillville clinic, announces physician changes

Franciscan Physician Network closed its clinic at 300 W. 80th Place in Merrillville after the retirement of longtime pediatrician Clark Kramer and announced physician changes going forward.

As a result of the closure, nurse practitioner Kimberly Lichtenfeld will see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center at 11161 Randolph St. in Winfield.

She earned a master's degree in nursing at Purdue University Northwest.

"Her clinical interests include obesity and nutrition, pediatric wellness and immunizations, diagnosis and treatment of ADHD, asthma and allergies and autism," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "In-person and virtual visits are available."

To make an appointment, call (219) 662-9424.

After the closure of the Merrillville clinic, infectious disease physician Suk Chul Kim moved to Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Internal Medicine and Specialty Center, which is located in the Burrell Professional Building at 1205 S. Main St., Suite 201, in Crown Point.

He studied at Hanyang University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and completed his residency and fellowship in New York.