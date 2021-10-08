Franciscan deploying radar localization technology for breast cancer surgery

Franciscan Health is now deploying wire-free radar localization technology when performing surgery on breast cancer patients.

The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point has obtained the Savi Scout Wire-Free Radar Localization System. Sean DeSilva, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist and director of the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point, said the advanced technology lessened discomfort, increased ease and allowed for more compassionate care.

"I am thrilled to be part of a team providing the latest cutting-edge technology in the field of breast imaging. I am committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients, including the use of the best technological advances made in my specialty such as the Savi Scout localizer,” DeSilva said.

Locally, the zero-radiation Savi Scout system is used at Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. It's a wire-free way for surgeons to mark tumors, lymph nodes and biopsy sites that will later be operated on.