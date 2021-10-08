 Skip to main content
Franciscan deploying radar localization technology for breast cancer surgery
Sean DeSilva, director of the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health is now deploying wire-free radar localization technology when performing surgery on breast cancer patients.

The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point has obtained the Savi Scout Wire-Free Radar Localization System. Sean DeSilva, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist and director of the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point, said the advanced technology lessened discomfort, increased ease and allowed for more compassionate care.

"I am thrilled to be part of a team providing the latest cutting-edge technology in the field of breast imaging. I am committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients, including the use of the best technological advances made in my specialty such as the Savi Scout localizer,” DeSilva said.

1:05 WATCH NOW: Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott talks about Oxbow Landing project

Locally, the zero-radiation Savi Scout system is used at Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. It's a wire-free way for surgeons to mark tumors, lymph nodes and biopsy sites that will later be operated on.

The Scout system places a tiny reflector on the tumor during the biopsy or before the surgery. A radar localization system helps surgeons pinpoint the tumor within 1 mm of accuracy, which improves the likelihood of removing all the cancer while removing less healthybreast tissue. The increased accuracy reduces the need for follow-up surgery, which is especially advantageous for early-stage breast cancer patients.

The Scout system can also guide surgeons while they remove non-cancerous breast abnormalities for biopsies or as a precaution.

“I am humbled to be offering the same advanced technology that is provided at the large academic medical centers in Chicago and throughout the United States to our patients,” DeSilva said.

 For more information, call 219-757-6010 or visit franciscanhealth.com.

