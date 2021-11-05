Franciscan gets perfect Medicare Shared Savings Program score after saving $26.6 million

Franciscan Health got a perfect Medicare Shared Savings Program quality score of 100% after saving $26.6 million last year.

Medicare and the Franciscan Accountable Care Organization saved $13.3 million each.

The Franciscan Accountable Care Organization, founded in 2012 to administer Medicare to achieve shared savings, coordinates care for more than 51,000 patients at physicians' offices, hospitals and other health care providers.

It was recognized by the Medicare Shared Savings Program for coordination of care, improved surveillance of high-risk patients, and closure of gaps in the social determinants of health. It ranked in the 100th percentile in tobacco cessation and the 90th percentile in fall risk assessments, also garnering recognition for hypertension management and screening for depression and colorectal cancer.

“In a year filled with challenges created by the global pandemic, we are pleased the results of the CMS performance year 2020 ratings reflect the tireless efforts of our dedicated physicians and staff to care for our patients under the most strenuous of circumstances,” said Dr. Al Tomchaney, chief medical officer of Franciscan Health.