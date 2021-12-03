Franciscan Health awards $450,000 in grants

Franciscan Health awarded $450,000 in community health improvement grants to address high-priority health issues in the community.
The Mishawaka-based health care system awarded Social Impact Partnership Program grants to 57 nonprofits in Indiana and south suburban Chicago. After fielding more than 105 applications, it awarded up to $10,000 per group.
“We are thrilled to work with so many worthy organizations in our service area,” said Caitlin Leahy, senior vice president for Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement. “These nonprofits have demonstrated great creativity and determination in addressing pressing community health and wellness issues in their areas. We’re confident their efforts will generate some great results.”
In Northwest Indiana, it donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana; Food Bank of Northwest Indiana; Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana; Hope Christian Church; Housing Opportunities; Indiana Immunization Coalition; Indiana Women in Need Foundation; Ivy Tech; Purdue University; The Cancer Support Center; Top 20; TradeWinds; and Women’s Care Center.
“As a physical, activity-based positive youth development program, we are proud to partner with Franciscan and a coalition of service providers to improve the health of our communities," Girls on the Run Executive Director Jacqueline Weber said. "The generous funding as a part of our partnership supports our commitment to access and inclusion for all girls in our most vulnerable and underserved communities. With girls' confidence and physical activity levels starting to decline by age 10, our goal is to support girls and their families in increasing physical activity, providing tools for healthy social-emotional habits, and creating a positive, inclusive environment to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.”
Franciscan Health also contributed to Citizens Concerned for the Homeless; Community Help Network Inc.; Dunebrook Inc., Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana; Healthy Communities of LaPorte County; Hilltop Neighborhood House; Interfaith Community PADS; Open Door Community Alliance Inc.; Opportunity Enterprises; Purdue Extension; Stepping Stone Shelter for Women Inc.; The Salvation Army; and The Caring Place Inc.
The funds go to serve at-risk communities and vulnerable populations to help Franciscan better address health issues. The grants aim to increase access to health care and target food insecurity, housing stability, social bridging, mental health and substance abuse.
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Chief Executive Officer Victor Garcia said the funding will go to a good cause.
“With support from Franciscan Health, our SNAP outreach program will be able to continue to help neighbors in need gain access to one of the most effective and efficient ways to provide food assistance," he said. "Families enrolled in SNAP are able to buy the food they need from local retailers and simultaneously stimulate our local economy. It’s more practical for someone to use their SNAP card at the closest grocery store, than to visit a local food pantry.”
