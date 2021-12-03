Franciscan Health awards $450,000 in grants

Franciscan Health awarded $450,000 in community health improvement grants to address high-priority health issues in the community.

The Mishawaka-based health care system awarded Social Impact Partnership Program grants to 57 nonprofits in Indiana and south suburban Chicago. After fielding more than 105 applications, it awarded up to $10,000 per group.

“We are thrilled to work with so many worthy organizations in our service area,” said Caitlin Leahy, senior vice president for Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement. “These nonprofits have demonstrated great creativity and determination in addressing pressing community health and wellness issues in their areas. We’re confident their efforts will generate some great results.”

In Northwest Indiana, it donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana; Food Bank of Northwest Indiana; Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana; Hope Christian Church; Housing Opportunities; Indiana Immunization Coalition; Indiana Women in Need Foundation; Ivy Tech; Purdue University; The Cancer Support Center; Top 20; TradeWinds; and Women’s Care Center.