Franciscan Health Breast Care Center names new director

The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center at Crown Point has named a new director.

Dr. Sean DeSilva, a board-eligible, fellowship-trained breast radiologist, was tasked to oversee the breast care diagnosis and treatment program at the Franciscan Health Hospital at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point.

"I am truly humbled by the opportunity to care for the patients and serve the community of Franciscan Health in Crown Point," he said. "I consider it a true privilege to be part of such an incredible team as we provide comprehensive and compassionate care for a women's breast health needs. Medicine is as much an art as it is a science, and I look forward to caring for the ‘whole’ patient in the Franciscan tradition in my new role."

He earned his medical degree at Boston University, did his fellowship training in advanced breast imaging at Harvard Medical School, completed his residency training at the State University of New York in New York City and did his internship at Stanford University in California.

His training includes complex MRI-guided interventions, general diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine, emergency radiology, and comprehensive diagnostic and interventional breast radiology.