Franciscan Health brings in RUSH thoracic surgeons and robotic technology

Franciscan Health is partnering with the Rush University System for Health and adding state-of-the-art robotic technology to its lung cancer program.

The health care system is bringing in RUSH's nationally recognized thoracic surgeons to perform surgery at the Franciscan Health Munster and Dyer hospitals.

Chicago-based RUSH, which is opened an outpatient center in Munster this year, is ranked by U.S. News & World Reports as one of the best in the country in several medical specialties.

Franciscan also added the new, state-of-the-art Auris MONARCH system to help surgeons perform robotic bronchoscopy surgery that can detect small nodules in the lung so they can diagnose lung cancer when it's still in the early stages and more treatable.

The robotic technology enables doctors to precisely guide biopsy instruments deep into lungs while maintaining continuous vision. The MONARCH platform combines endoscopes, instruments, navigation and robotics, giving the surgeon a full suite of capabilities for diagnostic and therapeutic treatments.

"Bringing in RUSH’s dedicated thoracic surgeons and introducing the latest in robotic bronchoscopy with the Auris MONARCH system demonstrates the commitment Franciscan Health has to raising the bar for diagnosing and treating lung cancer. Patients don’t need to travel to the city for the best care, they can find it right here,” said Patrick Maloney, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster.

The hope is the partnership between Franciscan and RUSH will develop into a multidisciplinary lung cancer clinic that will provide patients with screening, diagnosis and a comprehensive treatment plan.

Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster operates a comprehensive lung cancer program that encompasses genomic and molecular testing, radiation therapy, robotic surgery, a $49 lung and heart screening program, lung cancer nurse navigation and robotic bronchoscopy that provides early detection, improving the odds of survival.

“Franciscan Health has a strong lung cancer screening program. Now with the Auris MONARCH system and our partnership with RUSH’s thoracic surgeons, we will be able to move quickly to get patients who have a positive lung nodule into treatment,” said Dr. Cory Hogue, a radiation oncologist with Franciscan Physician Network.

