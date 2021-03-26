Franciscan Health Catherine McAuley Clinic marks 25th year of serving those in need

Franciscan Health Catherine McAuley Clinic recently celebrated 25 years in Hammond.

The volunteer-based medical clinic provides primary care to the uninsured and medically underserved.

“Our mission from the beginning until now has been to serve the people that don’t have access to health care,” said McAuley Clinic Board President Helen Thoesen. “Everyone is treated with kindness and dignity. Patients have said they’ve never had as good health care as they had at McAuley Clinic.”

The clinic is funded through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation. It typically hosts a "Rolling for a Reason" bowling fundraiser that didn't take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID has forced the cancellation of events and in-person gatherings, but we have learned that generosity can never be canceled," Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. "Our loyal McAuley Clinic friends and supporters have continued to help our providers make a difference for the vulnerable patient population the clinic serves. We have been blessed for our philanthropic partnerships through 25 years of tremendous community impact and transformational change.”

The clinic at 5530 Hohman Ave. in Hammond also depends on volunteer staff.