Franciscan Health Crown Point earns highest heart surgery rating from Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Most patients need six to eight days in the hospital to recover from open heart surgery. Franciscan Health Crown Point lowered that average to a median of four days with nearly half of its patients being released in three days.

“It really does take a village,” cardiothoracic surgeon Jason Fitzgerald said. “There are also family practitioners and cardiologists who make referrals and take care of patients before and after, along with other specialists including pulmonologists and renal doctors, to name a few. All provide additional support to the heart surgery team, creating a truly multidisciplinary team approach to heart care here."

He credited surgeons, anesthesiologists, ICU staff and other health care personnel for earning the patient outcomes necessary for the distinction.

“Despite these extremely trying times, with COVID becoming such a major focus, we managed to work through that and improve the quality outcomes anyway," he said. "That’s truly no small feat.”

Tuchek, also a professor of cardiac surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, said the honor showed that patients can be the best possible heart care without having to go to the city.