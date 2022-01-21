Franciscan Health Crown Point earns highest heart surgery rating from Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Franciscan Health Crown Point attained a three-star rating in coronary artery bypasses from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons, its highest possible mark for patient care.
The hospital in Crown Point earned the highest distinction of quality in North America for cardiac surgery through a rigorous process that involved submitting 23 pages of data for each patient, including how they fared after the operation. It's the "crown jewel of rating systems," according to Franciscan Health Crown Point cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon J. Michael Tuchek.
Only 10% to 15% of hospitals across the country obtain a three-star rating for open heart surgery. Franciscan Health Crown Point was the only one in northern Indiana to receive the honor last year.
It was determined based on three years' worth of data on specific procedures.
“The Society of Thoracic Surgeons congratulates STS National Database participants who have received three-star ratings,” said David M. Shahian, chairman of the Task Force on Quality Measurement. “Participation in the Database and public reporting demonstrates a commitment to quality improvement in health care delivery and helps provide patients and their families with meaningful information to help them make informed decisions about health care.”
Most patients need six to eight days in the hospital to recover from open heart surgery. Franciscan Health Crown Point lowered that average to a median of four days with nearly half of its patients being released in three days.
“It really does take a village,” cardiothoracic surgeon Jason Fitzgerald said. “There are also family practitioners and cardiologists who make referrals and take care of patients before and after, along with other specialists including pulmonologists and renal doctors, to name a few. All provide additional support to the heart surgery team, creating a truly multidisciplinary team approach to heart care here."
He credited surgeons, anesthesiologists, ICU staff and other health care personnel for earning the patient outcomes necessary for the distinction.
“Despite these extremely trying times, with COVID becoming such a major focus, we managed to work through that and improve the quality outcomes anyway," he said. "That’s truly no small feat.”
Tuchek, also a professor of cardiac surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, said the honor showed that patients can be the best possible heart care without having to go to the city.
“Having grown up here, this was really important to me, personally," he said. "You can come right here to a top-rated cardiac program, providing university-level care in a community setting.”