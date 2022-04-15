Franciscan Health Crown Point honored for treating infants exposed to opioids

Franciscan Health Crown Point was awarded for excellence in its efforts to improve care for infants exposed to opioids in the womb.

The hospital in Crown Point earned a “Center of Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families Affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome” designation from the Vermont Oxford Network.

It recognizes that at least 85% of the hospital's multidisciplinary care teams participating in the “Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative: Improving Care to Improve Outcomes” program had gotten universal training for care of neonatal abstinence syndrome.

That's a drug withdrawal syndrome infants suffer if they were exposed to opioids while in utero, which has become more common during the national opioid epidemic. Babies with NAS are prone to have low birth weight, feeding difficulty, respiratory complications and extended hospital stays.

“I am proud of our staff for embracing this learning opportunity to improve outcomes in our neonatal patients exposed to substances in utero,” said Carrie Renschen, director of the Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Vermont Oxford Network specializes in data-driven quality improvement for newborn care, leading initiatives to help caregivers for infants. It teamed up with the Indiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative to offer 52 hospitals across the Hoosier State universal training that aims to reduce the length of hospital stays, lessen the duration of pharmacologic treatment and improve family satisfaction. It's an effort to standardize care policies based on evidence-based practices.

A total of 16 hospitals across Indiana earned the designation of excellence that Franciscan Health Crown Point received.

“Congratulations to all the care teams across the state of Indiana who have shown how dedicated the state is to caring for this vulnerable population affected by the national opioid epidemic,” said Jeffrey Horbar, chief executive and scientific officer of VON.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.