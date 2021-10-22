Franciscan Health Crown Point now offers robotic lung surgery

Franciscan Health Crown Point is offering robotic lung surgery to patients with cancer, infections and other pulmonary ailments.

It's a minimally invasive technique that thoracic surgery specialist Jason Fitzgerald said has advantages over traditional surgical methods.

"You can do more complex procedures with smaller incisions, so they recover faster and have less pain,” he said

In traditional surgery, the surgeon makes a large incision in the chest and spreads the ribs to access the lung.

"It’s pretty painful, and there’s more blood loss,” Fitzgerald said.

He has instead been treating patients, including many suffering from cancer, with the new da Vinci Xi surgical system from Intuitive Surgical Inc. It requires smaller incisions to insert a camera and surgical instruments that are operated remotely.

The da Vinci system improves on early video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery technology with a high-definition 3D camera and multiple arms controlled in a console next to the bed in the operating room. The robot arms mirror the surgeon's movements.