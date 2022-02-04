Franciscan Health Crown Point reverified as Level III trauma center by American College of Surgeons committee

Franciscan Health Crown Point got reverified as a Level III trauma center that certifies its ability to provide the highest care to critically injured patients.

An American College of Surgeons committee determined the hospital has the capability to provide trauma care to patients in urgent need.

“Franciscan Health Crown Point has been committed to bringing the highest level of care to Northwest Indiana, and our latest trauma certification as a Level III center reaffirms that commitment," Hospital President and CEO Daniel McCormick said.

The hospital in Crown Point was first verified as a Level III trauma center in 2017.

“It’s something we’re very proud of,” said Eric Woo, medical director of the trauma program in Crown Point. “It means the community has an institution right here in the Region that is dedicated to providing the best possible care to injured patients.”

Reverification requires extensive documentation that culminates in a two-day examination.

“While the actual verification is a two-day process, you begin preparing for your verification the day after you get your last one,” Woo said.

Franciscan Health Crown Point's recertification got delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It will last three years through December 2024.

“There’s a constant ongoing collaboration and examination of processes and outcomes, with work and effort toward delivering trauma care as good as possible," Woo said. "No one is resting on their laurels. We’re always trying to improve.”

The recertification requires that a trauma surgeon be available within 30 minutes and that patient transfers can be expedited to higher-level trauma centers. The evaluation process covers protocols, training and relationships.

“It encompasses every department, every specialty, all the ancillary services to take care of the patients,” he said.

The verification is not an official designation as a trauma center by a government authority but a confirmation of the highest quality of trauma care.

“We are very proud to have a team of dedicated physicians, nurses and health care providers that have brought their dedication and expertise to this program,” McCormick said. “Lastly, we have to remember that without the support of our first responders, Mayor David Uran and other local and state government officials, programs like this would be more difficult to sustain.”

