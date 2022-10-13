Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program to kick off

The Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program will soon kick off, teaching people how to live healthy lifestyles.

The year-long online classes will start on Nov. 2. The courses take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and are coupled with follow-up sessions with a lifestyle coach.

The program is open to people who have been diagnosed with prediabetes, when it's still possible to prevent full-blown Type 2 Diabetes from developing. It teaches people Centers for Disease Control-recommended guidelines for preventing or delaying diabetes, one of the top 10 causes of death in the United States. Diabetes affects more than 37 million American adults.

Tom Swedenberg, a 62-year-old Michigan City resident, decided he wanted to be proactive when he learned he was pre-diabetic.

Swedenberg, a registered nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at Franciscan Health Michigan City with a wife of 43 years and two adult children, enrolled in the year-long Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program.

“I had started to drop weight but wanted to do better, so I thought, why not try this?” Swedenberg said.

Franciscan Health Wellness Specialist/Health Coach Rosa Hernandez worked with him on issues like diet, portion control, coping mechanisms, understanding food labels and what food groups to incorporate into a diet.

“It not only provides the necessary educational information, but it also offers a safe haven where people can make those changes,” Hernandez said. “They are able to have someone to hold them accountable and a support group of other individuals that may be in the same boat as them.”

The program encourages people to exercise 150 minutes a week and lose between 5-7% of their body weight. He lost 32 pounds or 13% of his body weight.

He exercises at least two and a half hours every week and has improved his diet.

“Rosa is obviously doing what she was meant to do,” Swedenberg said. “I would not have the same level of success I achieved without her.”

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/community or contact Amy Lambert at amy.lambert@franciscanalliance.org.