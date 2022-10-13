 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program to kick off

Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program to kick off

Tom Swedenberg, left, talks with Franciscan Health Wellness Specialist/Health Coach Rosa Hernandez. They worked together through the year-long Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program will soon kick off, teaching people how to live healthy lifestyles.

The year-long online classes will start on Nov. 2. The courses take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and are coupled with follow-up sessions with a lifestyle coach. 

The program is open to people who have been diagnosed with prediabetes, when it's still possible to prevent full-blown Type 2 Diabetes from developing. It teaches people Centers for Disease Control-recommended guidelines for preventing or delaying diabetes, one of the top 10 causes of death in the United States. Diabetes affects more than 37 million American adults.

Tom Swedenberg, a 62-year-old Michigan City resident, decided he wanted to be proactive when he learned he was pre-diabetic. 

Swedenberg, a registered nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at Franciscan Health Michigan City with a wife of 43 years and two adult children, enrolled in the year-long Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program.

“I had started to drop weight but wanted to do better, so I thought, why not try this?” Swedenberg said.

Franciscan Health Wellness Specialist/Health Coach Rosa Hernandez worked with him on issues like diet, portion control, coping mechanisms, understanding food labels and what food groups to incorporate into a diet.

“It not only provides the necessary educational information, but it also offers a safe haven where people can make those changes,” Hernandez said. “They are able to have someone to hold them accountable and a support group of other individuals that may be in the same boat as them.”

The program encourages people to exercise 150 minutes a week and lose between 5-7% of their body weight. He lost 32 pounds or 13% of his body weight.

He exercises at least two and a half hours every week and has improved his diet.

“Rosa is obviously doing what she was meant to do,” Swedenberg said. “I would not have the same level of success I achieved without her.”

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/community or contact Amy Lambert at amy.lambert@franciscanalliance.org.

