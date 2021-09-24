Franciscan Health doing diabetes outreach in African-American community

Franciscan Health Michigan City works has partnered with local churches on a faith-based initiative that aims to "Fan Out Diabetes."

The hospital hopes to offer education, free screenings and help with self-management to the African-American community.

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death and was twice as likely to kill non-Hispanic blacks and non-Hispanic whites in 2018. African-American adults are 60% more likely than white adults to be diagnosed with the chronic disease in which one's pancreas can no longer process sugar as well as it should.

It's been becoming more prevalent in Indiana, with a rate of 10.7%.

“We want to ‘Fan Out Diabetes’ and bring those high rates of this chronic disease down. All churches will receive fans for their congregation as a gift from Franciscan,” Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Coordinator Nila Williams said.