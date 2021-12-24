Franciscan Health Dyer offering teens more behavioral health programs

“These programs are ideal for adolescents who may have been on the inpatient unit. If they have the support system at home, they can then attend this program and receive additional treatment. It’s also ideal for children who may not meet the criteria to be admitted to an inpatient unit, but who can still benefit from treatment. This gives them an alternative, more than outpatient, less than inpatient. So, it really does fill that gap,” Director of Behavioral Health Linda Thompson said.

The programs were relocated to larger spaces so they can handle up to eight patients instead of just two or three.

“Continuity of care can be achieved with these programs," board-certified child/adolescent psychiatrist Nisha Rao said. "They can be a bridge for adolescents discharged from the inpatient unit who don’t feel ready yet to return to the ‘real’ world and may still have goals to accomplish.”

Patients learn coping mechanisms and other strategies for handling stress and becoming more emotionally resilient.

“It’s the relationship between the parent and child that plays a big role because that’s the foundation,” she said.