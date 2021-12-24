Franciscan Health Dyer offering teens more behavioral health programs

Franciscan Health Dyer is expanding behavioral health programs for adolescents amid a public mental health crisis after landing a grant from NIPSCO.
The gas and electric utility furnished a $10,000 donation to help fund the hospital's services for kids between the ages of 12 and 17 at a time when U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the nation’s youth suffered a mental health crisis in urgent need of being addressed.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated many mental health issues, Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said.
“The need has skyrocketed, unfortunately, in the past 18 months. This is a very well timed and very generous gift,” he said.
The hospital on U.S. 30 near the Illinois state line expanded its Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program, which recently were dedicated in new facilities.
The Partial Hospitalization Program, or PHP, offers a full-day program on weekdays in which youths attend six group sessions per day. The Intensive Outpatient Program, or IOP, is a half-day program with four groups a day.
Both programs offer individual sessions with clinical therapists, occupational therapists and child psychiatrists. Occupational therapists also teach teens coping skills, while behavioral health advisers instruct them on life skills.
“These programs are ideal for adolescents who may have been on the inpatient unit. If they have the support system at home, they can then attend this program and receive additional treatment. It’s also ideal for children who may not meet the criteria to be admitted to an inpatient unit, but who can still benefit from treatment. This gives them an alternative, more than outpatient, less than inpatient. So, it really does fill that gap,” Director of Behavioral Health Linda Thompson said.
The programs were relocated to larger spaces so they can handle up to eight patients instead of just two or three.
“Continuity of care can be achieved with these programs," board-certified child/adolescent psychiatrist Nisha Rao said. "They can be a bridge for adolescents discharged from the inpatient unit who don’t feel ready yet to return to the ‘real’ world and may still have goals to accomplish.”
Patients learn coping mechanisms and other strategies for handling stress and becoming more emotionally resilient.
“It’s the relationship between the parent and child that plays a big role because that’s the foundation,” she said.
Medical Director and board-certified child/adolescent psychiatrist Kirti Ramnivas said the expansion came at a critical juncture.
“A combination of factors has created a significant uptick in depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes in school, staying home and social isolation coupled with social media involvement contribute to self-esteem and image issues, along with an increase in eating disorders," Ramnivas said. “We really want to thank NIPSCO for helping us with this expansion. The funding will help us to put some more pieces together."
NIPSCO decided to donate to help mental health, said Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager Alexius Barber.
“That really warmed my heart because the employees realized the need," she said. "There was no stigma, no embarrassment. They realize we want to attack this issue and make it better. So, this is right in line with what our mission is."
For more information, call 1-800-783-7663 or visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org to learn more about available financial support.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dinosaur attraction, pharmacy and massage studio coming
Coming soon
'Completely surrounded by dinosaurs'
'Anywhere from the Badlands to Morocco'
Jurassic Park
'They're like real-life monsters'
'A Museum Experience'
Coming soon
Open
By appointment only
Medical massage
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crepe cafe, paleta place coming; Toys "R" Us returning