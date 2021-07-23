Franciscan Health Dyer offers rehabilitation treatment for COVID ‘long haulers’

Many people infected with the coronavirus show no symptoms whatsoever.

Some struggle to breathe and require hospitalization or die. Most suffer symptoms for two or three weeks that are either treated or go away on their own. But some COVID-19 "long haulers" have suffered long-term symptoms that linger with them for months or more.

Franciscan Health Dyer Hospital developed an outpatient rehabilitation program for those who suffered long-term effects from COVID-19 that in some cases have severely impacted their ability to function. Texas Roadhouse Founder and CEO Kent Taylor, for instance, committed suicide after contracting COVID, developing long-hauler symptoms and suffering severe tinnitus, or ringing of the ears.

Long haulers have suffered a wide range of long-term symptoms like headaches, fatigue, muscle aches, tremors, joint pain and blurry vision, as well as ongoing neurological issues like anxiety, confusion, sadness, irritability, difficulty sleeping and memory problems.

“The long-standing effects of COVID have become more apparent as the pandemic continued, and physicians are seeing a variety of complications that have been devastating to some patients,” Medical Director Kami Strong said. “Our goal is to return the quality of life that has been diminished by COVID.”