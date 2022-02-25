Franciscan Health Foundation raises $100,000 to combat food insecurity

Franciscan Health Foundation raised $100,000 through a matching gift challenge to combat food insecurity in Northwest Indiana.

Franciscan Health has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and the School City of Hammond to provide food boxes with nutritious fare to families in need. Mobile Food Markets in the Franciscan Health Hammond hospital parking lot serve about 100 families a month. It plans to explain the program with a Healthy Food Bodega at the hospital that will help people eat more healthily, educating visitors on the need for a healthy diet.

Tom Sourlis and his wife, Susan Eleuterio, pledged $25,000 over five years and then a $25,000 matching grant for the food insecurity initiative. Franciscan Health Foundation rose to the challenge, raising $66,000 from 31 donors, including doctors and board members. The Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster Hospitals Medical Executive Committee chipped in $10,000.

“We are delighted that this challenge to support efforts to make healthy food easily accessible to NWI residents has succeeded. We are excited to be able to help this innovative approach by providing healthy resources and alleviating hunger in our community,” Sourlis and Eleuterio said in a statement.

The couple raised their matching gift to $34,000, leaving the foundation with $100,000 raised in just two months.

“Tom and Susan have generous philanthropic hearts. They are committed to creating transformational change for the most vulnerable throughout Northwest Indiana. This commitment fueled the success of their matching gift challenge. I am truly thankful for their partnership and for the incredible impact and support exhibited by everyone who helped us surpass our goal. As a result, we will be able to feed more hungry children and families in the Region,” said Rick Peltier, Franciscan Health Foundation executive director.

Food insecurity remains a major issue in the Region with an estimated 13% of children living in food-insecure households, which potentially leads to developmental delays and chronic illness when they grow into adulthood. An estimated 43,000 kids in Lake County get free or reduced lunches at their schools.

For more information, call (219) 661-3401 or visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org.

