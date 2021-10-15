Franciscan Health gathers half a million diapers for parents in need

Franciscan Health's annual diaper drive brought enough funds to buy half a million diapers, more than 10 times the amount as the previous year.
The Franciscan Health Foundation continues to seek donations to help families in need.
Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chair Joe Allegretti sought to make a bigger impact during the fifth annual drive that coincides with Diaper Insecurity Month in October. He sought to secure donations to buy more than the 44,198 diapers collected in the 2020 drive.
“I thought it would be great if we had 500,000 diapers,” Allegretti said. “Hopefully people will feel like this is a good cause and will donate.”
Franciscan Health's Medical Executive Committee provided a $20,000 gift. Schepel Auto Group agreed to buy baby wipes to distribute with the diapers.
“The Dyer/Hammond/Munster Prenatal Assistance Program would like to thank our Medical Board and Schepel Auto Group for their support and generous donation to our diaper bank. The funds donated will allow us to purchase up to 500,000 diapers and will provide hundreds of infants with diapers for a whole year,” said Franciscan Health Hammond Prenatal Care Coordinator Alexandra Grelecki.
Schepel Cadillac Sales Manager Ryan VanProoyen said the auto dealership hoped to help new parents in the community take care of their infants.
“At the Schepel Auto Group, each day we have the privilege of providing the local community with transportation to empower their lives, but we realize that being in business carries an even higher calling, which is to further God’s kingdom and help those in need," he said.
Franciscan Health Hammond, which is being radically downsized after long being an anchor in Northwest Indiana's most populous city, will become a diaper bank site for the Region.
“I am elated to see much needed and continued services become accessible to not only Hammond residents, but our neighboring communities," Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Manager Danielle Crowder said.
Franciscan Health seeks cash donations for the program since it can leverage its buying power to buy diapers for 5 cents each or far less than retail.
For more information visit franciscanhealthfoundation.org/DiaperDrive or (877) 773-6285.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
Opening
'Unique cuisine made approachable'
Coming Thursday
Coming soon
Open
'More than 20,000 dealers'
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close