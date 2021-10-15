Franciscan Health gathers half a million diapers for parents in need

Franciscan Health's annual diaper drive brought enough funds to buy half a million diapers, more than 10 times the amount as the previous year.

The Franciscan Health Foundation continues to seek donations to help families in need.

Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chair Joe Allegretti sought to make a bigger impact during the fifth annual drive that coincides with Diaper Insecurity Month in October. He sought to secure donations to buy more than the 44,198 diapers collected in the 2020 drive.

“I thought it would be great if we had 500,000 diapers,” Allegretti said. “Hopefully people will feel like this is a good cause and will donate.”

Franciscan Health's Medical Executive Committee provided a $20,000 gift. Schepel Auto Group agreed to buy baby wipes to distribute with the diapers.

“The Dyer/Hammond/Munster Prenatal Assistance Program would like to thank our Medical Board and Schepel Auto Group for their support and generous donation to our diaper bank. The funds donated will allow us to purchase up to 500,000 diapers and will provide hundreds of infants with diapers for a whole year,” said Franciscan Health Hammond Prenatal Care Coordinator Alexandra Grelecki.