Franciscan Health Hammond dedicates serenity room

Franciscan Health Hammond's Emergency Department dedicated its serenity room in the memory of a patient who was born at the hospital and died there last year.

Gerald Kray died of cancer at the downtown Hammond hospital last August.

His wife, Tina Flynn, who also had been a patient at Franciscan Health Hammond's Emergency Department at a different time, was impressed with the care he received from doctors and nurses at the hospital. A former nurse, she knew what to expect during the course of his treatment.

She donated to Franciscan in his name to renovate the serenity room where she sat with her daughter after he died.

Her donation provided furnishings and decor that created a warmer and more spiritual feel so the room would serve as a memorial to him.

"No one wants to be asked to wait in the Serenity Room. Very unsettling and scary. I wanted to provide families a warm, comfortable space while waiting to hear about a loved one," she said. "My husband received wonderful, compassionate care. Dedicating the Serenity Room in his memory felt like a fitting way to give back to Franciscan and provide comfort to other families."