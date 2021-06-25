Franciscan Health Hammond donates hot meals to St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home

Franciscan Health Hammond staff delivered hot meals and other donations to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago after it sustained fire damage that destroyed one of the buildings on its campus.

The fire damaged the kitchen at the Carmelite Home, which provides safe shelter to children from infants to 18 years old who are in crisis. Kids temporarily stay there, usually at the recommendation of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Franciscan Health Hammond Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor Jeanette Elliott arranged hot dinners for the 40 children and staffers there for five days since the residential facility is currently unable to prepare meals on site.

“The Food and Nutrition Team is very excited to provide hot meals to the Carmelite Home in this time of need. This is truly part of the mission to those we serve,” Franciscan Health Hammond Food and Nutrition Services Director Cathy Estes said.