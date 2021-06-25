Franciscan Health Hammond donates hot meals to St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home

Franciscan Health Hammond staff delivered hot meals and other donations to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago after it sustained fire damage that destroyed one of the buildings on its campus.
The fire damaged the kitchen at the Carmelite Home, which provides safe shelter to children from infants to 18 years old who are in crisis. Kids temporarily stay there, usually at the recommendation of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Franciscan Health Hammond Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor Jeanette Elliott arranged hot dinners for the 40 children and staffers there for five days since the residential facility is currently unable to prepare meals on site.
“The Food and Nutrition Team is very excited to provide hot meals to the Carmelite Home in this time of need. This is truly part of the mission to those we serve,” Franciscan Health Hammond Food and Nutrition Services Director Cathy Estes said.
The hospital’s Medical Executive Committee also gave $5,000 from the physician-funded medical staff fund to the Carmelite Home that is now rebuilding after the May 16 fire, which children and animals were rescued from unharmed but which left two firefighters with minor injuries. Franciscan Health employees from across Northwest Indiana donated cash, checks and gift cards to replace children's belongings and clothing that was lost in the blaze.
There's been a public outpouring of support of the Carmelite Home since the fire, the cause of which is unknown. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $95,000 toward its $100,000 goal.
For more information or to donate, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/st-josephs-carmelite-home-fire-relief-fund.