 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franciscan Health Hammond hospital bringing in mobile market to fight food insecurity
urgent

Franciscan Health Hammond hospital bringing in mobile market to fight food insecurity

Franciscan Health Hammond hospital bringing in mobile market to fight food insecurity

Franciscan Health Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health Hammond hospital is looking to fight food insecurity in the community by bringing in Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Markets every month.

The mobile markets have been coming every month since July, when they served 119 families or an estimated 419 people the first month.

Anyone who shows up can get a selection of free fruits, vegetables, grains and protein. Each mobile market is equipped to feed about 150 to 175 families.

"The Mobile Market series currently serves as a pilot to a future food prescription program to operate out of Franciscan Health Hammond’s transformed space," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "In Lake County, 15 percent of the population are food insecure, higher than the Indiana average of 13 percent, and 20 percent of children are food insecure."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster Auxiliary, the Dyer/Hammond/Munster Medical Executive Committee, individuals, businesses, Franciscan physicians, Franciscan board members and others donated more than $85,000 to the Hammond Food Insecurity Initiative.

Staffed by Franciscan Health volunteers, the mobile markets operate on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out. The trucks park outside the Centier Bank across from Franciscan Health Hammond at 5454 Hohman Ave.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The mobile markets have been operating as drive-thrus in order to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

The next mobile markets will come to Franciscan Health Hammond on Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

For more information, visit foodbanknwi.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts