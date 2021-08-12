Franciscan Health Hammond hospital bringing in mobile market to fight food insecurity

Franciscan Health Hammond hospital is looking to fight food insecurity in the community by bringing in Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Markets every month.

The mobile markets have been coming every month since July, when they served 119 families or an estimated 419 people the first month.

Anyone who shows up can get a selection of free fruits, vegetables, grains and protein. Each mobile market is equipped to feed about 150 to 175 families.

"The Mobile Market series currently serves as a pilot to a future food prescription program to operate out of Franciscan Health Hammond’s transformed space," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "In Lake County, 15 percent of the population are food insecure, higher than the Indiana average of 13 percent, and 20 percent of children are food insecure."

The Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster Auxiliary, the Dyer/Hammond/Munster Medical Executive Committee, individuals, businesses, Franciscan physicians, Franciscan board members and others donated more than $85,000 to the Hammond Food Insecurity Initiative.