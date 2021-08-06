Franciscan Health Hammond recognized by National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program

Franciscan Health Hammond was recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for teaching new parents about how infants can sleep safely.

The hospital in downtown Hammond, which is about to be significantly downsized, was honored as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion for its best practices on infant safe sleep education.

“Sleep-Related Death results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Michael H. Goodstein, a neonatologist and the medical director of research at Cribs for Kids. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”

Pittsburgh-based Cribs for Kids aims to prevent accidental suffocation of infants across the nation. It created the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program to recognize hospitals for following and training staff and caregivers on American Academy of Pediatrics safe sleep guidelines.