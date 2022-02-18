Franciscan Health Hospital to give away furniture at garage sale; goodwill donations requested

Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital will be hosting a garage sale as it downsizes.
The public will be able to obtain furniture, office supplies and housewares for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The former St. Margaret Hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond plans to shrink to a tenth of its size as Franciscan Health shifts services to the suburbs, including its maternity ward, where generations of Region residents were born.
"There will be no charge for items, which had previously been used at the hospital campus, but a goodwill donation is requested," Franciscan Health Hammond said in a press release. "Donations will go toward the Franciscan Alliance Employee Assistance Fund."
More than 120 years old, the nine-story-tall hospital will be shrunk from about 226 beds and 800,000 square feet to eight beds and 85,000 square feet. It will cease to offer surgical services and most overnight stays save for acute care after long operating at about a fourth of capacity. It will continue to offer acute care, primary care, in-patient stays on a short-term basis, imaging services, laboratory services, wound care, dialysis and prenatal care, as well as 24/7 emergency services in an emergency department that would transfer patients to other area hospitals should they require surgery.
On Saturday, people should enter through the hospital's main entrance off of Hohman Avenue to rummage through the garage sale. The hospital plans to give away housewares, home decor items, tables, chairs, file cabinets, hanging file holders, desk organizers, office suppliers, cubicles, dividers, desks and both twin- and full-sized beds.
For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org.