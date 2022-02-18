Franciscan Health Hospital to give away furniture at garage sale; goodwill donations requested

More than 120 years old, the nine-story-tall hospital will be shrunk from about 226 beds and 800,000 square feet to eight beds and 85,000 square feet. It will cease to offer surgical services and most overnight stays save for acute care after long operating at about a fourth of capacity. It will continue to offer acute care, primary care, in-patient stays on a short-term basis, imaging services, laboratory services, wound care, dialysis and prenatal care, as well as 24/7 emergency services in an emergency department that would transfer patients to other area hospitals should they require surgery.