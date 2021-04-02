Franciscan Health hospitals in Hammond and Michigan City recognized for maternity care

Family Birth Centers at Franciscan Health hospitals in Michigan City and Hammond earned Anthem Blue Distinction Center recognition for their maternity care.
They earned Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield with Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care designations, which recognized quality care and treatment to new moms. Franciscan Health Hammond got a Blue Distinction Center designation, while Franciscan Health Michigan City received the Blue Distinction Center+ distinction that also emphasizes affordability.
“To be a recipient of the Anthem Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care is such an honor. Working to improve maternal outcomes in our county and, ultimately, the state of Indiana is hard work, and we take it very seriously here at Franciscan Health Michigan City. You can be sure our health care team wants the very best for the moms in our community, and we are working hard every day to meet these high standards,” said Patricia De Stefano, Family Birth Center manager.
Franciscan Health Hammond Family Birth Center manager Susan Marcek said the hospital in downtown Hammond has worked hard to improve outcomes with new mothers.
“I think we’ve made a lot of strides. We’ve had dedicated clinical nurse specialists to increase staff education and have been recognized as a National Certified Silver Safe Sleep Leader," Marcek said. "The state of Indiana also gave us a Gold Award for our work to prevent perinatal hepatitis B infections.”
The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care Program looks at outcomes, data collection quality improvement and equity issues in maternity care. It aims to help patients find quality care providers.
“With programs like Blue Distinction, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is helping our members make informed decisions about their health care,” said Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana. “We are committed to providing access to quality care that will lead to better health outcomes for the people we serve. We appreciate the partnership with Franciscan Health and the care they provide to Anthem members.”