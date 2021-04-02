Franciscan Health hospitals in Hammond and Michigan City recognized for maternity care

“To be a recipient of the Anthem Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care is such an honor. Working to improve maternal outcomes in our county and, ultimately, the state of Indiana is hard work, and we take it very seriously here at Franciscan Health Michigan City. You can be sure our health care team wants the very best for the moms in our community, and we are working hard every day to meet these high standards,” said Patricia De Stefano, Family Birth Center manager.