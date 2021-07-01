Franciscan Health increases minimum pay to $15 an hour

Franciscan Health, one of the largest hospital operators with thousands of employees in Northwest Indiana, is raising its minimum hourly pay to $15 an hour.

The Mishawaka-based health care provider, which has more than 19,000 employees at a dozen hospitals in the Midwest, had been paying hourly employees as little as $13 an hour in Illinois and $12 an hour in Indiana. Thousands of Franciscan Alliance employees at hospitals and clinics will see a boost in pay of as much as 25%, spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said.

Franciscan Health, a Catholic nonprofit that operates hospitals in Hammond, Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Michigan City, said it is raising pay to ensure a competitive compensation and benefits package.

“This investment reinforces our efforts to attract and retain the best talent, so that we may serve our patients with excellence while staying focused on our shared mission and values,” said Mary Jo Smith, Franciscan Alliance senior vice president for human resources. “The Franciscan $15 pay adjustment provides coworkers with a minimum rate that’s competitive with the market, and well above state and federal minimum wages.”

Franciscan Health hopes higher pay will help attract and retain employees.