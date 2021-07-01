 Skip to main content
Franciscan Health increases minimum pay to $15 an hour
 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health, one of the largest hospital operators with thousands of employees in Northwest Indiana, is raising its minimum hourly pay to $15 an hour.

The Mishawaka-based health care provider, which has more than 19,000 employees at a dozen hospitals in the Midwest, had been paying hourly employees as little as $13 an hour in Illinois and $12 an hour in Indiana. Thousands of Franciscan Alliance employees at hospitals and clinics will see a boost in pay of as much as 25%, spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said.

Franciscan Health, a Catholic nonprofit that operates hospitals in Hammond, Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Michigan City, said it is raising pay to ensure a competitive compensation and benefits package.

“This investment reinforces our efforts to attract and retain the best talent, so that we may serve our patients with excellence while staying focused on our shared mission and values,” said Mary Jo Smith, Franciscan Alliance senior vice president for human resources. “The Franciscan $15 pay adjustment provides coworkers with a minimum rate that’s competitive with the market, and well above state and federal minimum wages.”

Franciscan Health hopes higher pay will help attract and retain employees.

“The impact of the COVID pandemic, infrastructure costs and other challenges has required prudent financial management. The Sisters and Franciscan leadership are proud to support this increase in recognition of the dedication our coworkers bring to the Franciscan Alliance health care ministry and those we are privileged to serve,” Smith said.

The pay increase is retroactive to June 6.

For more information, visit jobs.franciscanhealth.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

