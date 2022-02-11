Franciscan Health Michigan City teams up with Signet Health on behavioral health services

Franciscan Health Michigan City reached a deal with Signet Health, which now will manage its behavioral health services.

Texas-based Signet Health operates in 30 states, helping hospitals create behavioral health programs "rooted in best practices and innovative therapies through their expertise and commitment to advocate for the vulnerable."

“Signet really brings that expertise in managing and operating mental health services, looking at what services are needed in the community and staffing those,” said Scott Mundell, administrative director of business development at Franciscan Alliance.

Franciscan Health will continue to provide patient care itself in Michigan City but retained Signet for advisory and management services. Mundell said it will bring “a wealth of experience and an experienced team focused on behavioral health and rehab.”

The hospital recently moved its 14-bed inpatient behavioral health unit to a new location at its former site on Homer Street, which was known as St. Anthony Hospital before Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health took it over and ultimately shuttered it as a hospital before partially demolishing and repurposing the building. Franciscan Health said the new site has more room for growth for the inpatient behavioral health unit, which could lead to more beds and services.

"It is an honor to partner with Franciscan Health, who recognizes the demand for mental health services and chooses to provide a behavioral health continuum of care for their community,” said Joy Figarsky, Signet Health president and chief operating officer. “Franciscan Health Michigan City’s mission-driven, future-focused commitment to comprehensive, whole-person care will make a difference in many lives. "

Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said there was a strong demand for greater mental health care services because of a growing need.

“Across the nation, there has been a tremendous need for access to a full continuum of mental health services for many years. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only exacerbated this need," he said. "While many health systems have chosen to leave mental health care in pursuit of more lucrative services, Franciscan Health recognizes how important this service is to our community and the patients that need mental health care. We are excited about our partnership with Signet Health, and we look forward to a bright future together addressing the mental health needs of our patients."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.