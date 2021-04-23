 Skip to main content
Franciscan Health Michigan City to hold memorial service for lost pregnancies
urgent

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a memorial service to give families a chance to grieve lost pregnancies.

The Catholic-run nonprofit hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way just north of Interstate 94 in LaPorte County holds memorial services for children lost to miscarriages twice a year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women in the United States have about 750,000 to 1 million miscarriages per year. About 15% to 20% of clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage, making it the most common complication of pregnancy in the United States, though it is typically not a subject of public discussion. Miscarriages have a number of causes, including aneuploidstrucy, structural abnormalities in the uterus, thrombophilias, autoimmune disorders and endocrine disorders, such as hypothyroidism.

"While pregnancy is a time of excitement and anticipation, the loss of a pregnancy or newborn is a heartbreaking experience, especially for the child’s parents," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Franciscan Health recognizes the pain that families go through in perinatal loss and provides services to those seeking care and comfort."

A "Remembering Our Babies" memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City.

Anyone who plans to attend must wear a face mask and practice social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center at (219) 877-1610.

