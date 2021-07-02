Franciscan Health moving vaccine clinics out of its hospitals

Franciscan Health is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinics out of its hospitals.

The Mishawaka-based Catholic nonprofit health care provider has provided coronavirus vaccines for free to the public at its hospitals in Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City since December. So far, Franciscan Health clinics have administered more than 158,950 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines in Indiana and Illinois.

Franciscan Health Hammond closed its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in downtown Hammond on June 11. Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City ended their COVID-19 clinics this week. The health care system also stopped offering drive-through COVID-19 testing at Franciscan Health Munster on Wednesday.

Starting on July 6, Franciscan Health will open new COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Franciscan WorkingWell at 8345 Wicker Ave. in St. John and Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City. The St. John site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday while the Michigan City clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursdays.

Walk-ins will be accepted at both locations.