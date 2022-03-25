Franciscan Health offering nursing internships

Franciscan Health is offering a nursing internship program as it seeks to address the widespread nursing shortages the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

The nursing profession also suffered from high turnover. A study by New York University estimates that one out of every three recent graduates of nursing schools leave their first job within a few years.

“It’s one of the most devastating statistics,” said Jennifer Olson, director of clinical education at Franciscan Health.

Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health, the Region's largest hospital system, hopes to combat the trends with a nursing internship program. Nursing students at Ivy Tech Community College, Prairie State College, University of Indianapolis and the University of Saint Francis can work eight to 12 hours per month to gain clinical experience as they finish their degrees.

They get paid an hourly wage and also get tuition assistance for their last three semesters in college.

“Ivy Tech is pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to our nursing students. The expense of attending college is one of the largest barriers that students face. With the majority of the last three semesters of nursing programming provided through the internship, participants can focus on learning and honing their clinical decision-making abilities,” said Jewel Diller, assistant vice president of nursing for Ivy Tech Community College. “This is a win-win for Ivy Tech Community College nursing students, for Franciscan Health, and for our local Indiana communities.”

Nursing students can build confidence caring for patients in a safe and nurturing environment through the program, Olson said.

“We’re investing tuition and time into the students, so they learn more about what it means to become a Franciscan nurse and stay with us for at least two years after graduating," she said. "We also support their transition to practice the first year with the Franciscan Nurse Residency program, where they meet with residency coordinators each month to become more fully socialized and feel more empowered.”

Franciscan Health offers the internships at its hospitals in Crown Point, Hammond, Dyer, Munster and Olympia Fields. It will be rolled out to Michigan City by the end of 2022.

Nursing school graduates can go on to good-paying jobs as nurses or serve in other positions, including in leadership, academia or sales, Olson said.

“It gives the student a better grounding of what the profession is,” Olson said. “Our hope is that this opportunity gives students who may not have considered nursing a viable option, the incentive needed to choose this path.”

Students must have completed at least one semester of clinics and two semesters in a nursing bachelor's program to qualify. They also must be currently enrolled as students, be in good standing and be American Health Association basic life support-certified.

For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org/healthcare-professionals/education/franciscan-nurse-fellowship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.