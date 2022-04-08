 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Health planning blood drives

An American Red Cross worker prepares a shipment of blood.

 Provided by American Red Cross

Franciscan Health will host blood drives this month in Crown Point, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

Versiti will have blood drives in April at Franciscan Health Crown Point and in Valparaiso. The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton.

The first Versiti blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 13 at Suite C and D in the Marion Education Center at the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point.

The second blood drive will take place from 2:30 to 7 p.m. April 20 at the MAAC Training Center at 4203 Montdale Park Drive in Valparaiso.

Giving blood could pay off on one's next vacation.

"Donors at these Versiti blood drives will be entered for a chance to win a $500 e-gift card from Airbnb," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Donors must bring photo identification and masks are required. Donors should also eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating."

Donors can make appointments by visiting versiti.org/IL or calling 800-786-4483. Walk-ins also are allowed as time, space and social distancing permit.

The American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton at 810 Michael Drive.

"For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Test results will be available one to two weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Donors at the Chesterton drive will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last."

For more information, call 800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

