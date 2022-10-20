Franciscan Health provides funding to 57 nonprofits to promote community health

Franciscan Health is providing $450,000 in funding to 57 nonprofits to promote community health.

The Mishawaka-based health care system that operates several hospitals in Northwest Indiana provided up to $9,750 per organization across its service regions in Indiana and south suburban Chicago. Franciscan furnished the funding through its Social Impact Partnership Program to serve at-risk populations.

“Our community partners are such an asset to the health and well-being of their communities,” said Community Health Improvement Administrative Director Kate Hill-Johnson. “This program honors that and provides additional support that allows them to build capacity and assist even more individuals.”

It gave grants to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, Girls on The Run of Northwest Indiana, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Hope Christian Church, Housing Opportunities, Indiana Parenting Institute, Indiana Women in Need Foundation, Mental Health of America of Lake County, St. Michael’s Wheelchair Ramp Ministry, The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, The Jennifer S. Fallick Cancer Support Center, Top 20 and Women’s Care Center.

It also supported Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Dunebrook, Healthy Communities of LaPorte County, Open Door Community Alliance, Stepping Stone Shelter for Women and The Salvation Army. In the Crown Point area, it provided funding to Hilltop Neighborhood House, Housing Opportunities, The Caring Place, The Community Help Network and Tradewinds Services.

The Social Impact Partnership Program aims to address significant health issues in the community by partnering with nonprofits and health and human service agencies. A committee at Franciscan chose the recipients based on how they addressed priority health needs and health equity.

“We are grateful that, through SIPP, we are a part of a network of providers that is focused on creating healthier families in our most vulnerable communities,” said Jill Schlueter-Kim, executive director of Girls on the Run. “The financial support means that we are able to eliminate barriers to participation and include all girls in our programming. At Girls on the Run, our mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through a research-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.”

Franciscan hopes to address physical activity, nutrition, food insecurity, mental wellness, healthy relationships, pregnancy, parenting and housing support.

“Franciscan’s SIPP is not just an investment in Dunebrook, it is an investment in our community’s families,” Dunebrook’s Grants and Communications Director Pamela Henderson said. “Much of what we learn in life — how to communicate with one another, how to resolve conflicts peaceably, how to show love, respect and kindness to others, begins at home. No parent has all the answers but learning from the real-world experiences of other parents helps to create a home where children can thrive, be safe and reach their potential. Franciscan SIPP helps us at Dunebrook bring the philosophy of nurturing parenting to parents to build stronger families, and our future depends upon it. After all, today’s children will be tomorrow’s parents.”

Recipients provide six-month and one-year reports to measure progress if they want to qualify for future funding.

“This money will help us serve almost 800 food-insecure students in South Lake County,” Community Health Network President Bonnie Meyer said. “We are packing 562 Buddy Bags each week and providing monthly $20 grocery cards to the families of 218 middle schoolers. We are serving between 35 and 40 families per month with our Household Pantry. The SIPP grant helps keep these programs going and growing and we are grateful to Franciscan Alliance for including the Community Help Network.”