Franciscan Health to host blood drives this month

If you're looking to give back this holiday season, Franciscan Health plans to host blood drives in Crown Point, Chesterton and Michigan City this December.
"As the national blood shortage continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is asked to donate at Versiti blood drives in December at Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City and an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Franciscan Physician Network Chesterton Health and Emergency Center," Franciscan Health said in a press release.
A daylong blood drive will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in suites C and D of the Marion Education Center at the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital at 1201 S. Main St.
Franciscan Health will host two blood drives in December at the Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way, just off the S. Franklin Street exit on Interstate 94. The first will take place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, while the second will be held between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.
Versiti is hosting a Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes in Indiana and other Midwestern states in December. Donors get the chance to win an SUV valued at $25,000 while getting the chance to save the life of a patient in need.
“The need for blood never ends, and this December we are asking our donors to give the greatest gift for patients in their communities,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. “Their lifesaving donation will help local families have a happier, healthier holiday season. As a thank you, we are excited to spread some holiday joy and offer five lucky donors a new ride as they cruise into the New Year.”
Donors must bring photo ID and wear masks, and are encouraged to drink water and eat a healthy meal before donating.
While walk-ins are permitted, people are encouraged to make appointments at versiti.org/IL or by calling 800-786-4483.
The American Red Cross also will host a blood drive at Franciscan Health's Chesterton Health and Emergency Center at 770 Indian Boundary Road just before Christmas. That blood drive will take place in Conference Room B from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.