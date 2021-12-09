Franciscan Health to host blood drives this month

If you're looking to give back this holiday season, Franciscan Health plans to host blood drives in Crown Point, Chesterton and Michigan City this December.

"As the national blood shortage continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is asked to donate at Versiti blood drives in December at Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City and an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Franciscan Physician Network Chesterton Health and Emergency Center," Franciscan Health said in a press release.

A daylong blood drive will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in suites C and D of the Marion Education Center at the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital at 1201 S. Main St.

Franciscan Health will host two blood drives in December at the Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way, just off the S. Franklin Street exit on Interstate 94. The first will take place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, while the second will be held between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.