Franciscan Health to offer free virtual class on vaping
Franciscan Health to offer free virtual class on vaping

Franciscan Health to offer free virtual class on vaping

A customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York.

 AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

The virtual seminar, The Effects of Vaping and Addiction, will be offered free to the public from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Franciscan Health said it's offering the class online "in the interest of respiratory health and social distancing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Known by different names — e-cigs, mods, vape pens and the USB flash drive-shaped JUUL — are all forms of e-cigarettes and are part of the vaping epidemic. No matter how it’s delivered, nicotine is harmful," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "According to the American Lung Association, quitting smoking and vaping can help protect individuals from the most serious symptoms of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control has identified smokers as a group at higher risk for severe illness if they contract the disease."

Cindy Cunningham, a respiratory therapist at Franciscan Health Lafayette, will present the online glass with special guest Faisal Khan, the Interventional Pulmonology Clinic medical director at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. They will cover health risks, addiction risks, harmful chemicals and cancer-causing agents in e-cigarettes, effect of second-hand inhalation of e-cigarette aerosol, the possibility of vape pens exploding, and health complications of vaping during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees will be referred to resources for help quitting vaping and tobacco.

The online seminar is free to the public, but registration is required by Aug. 17.

For more information or to register, visit www.franciscanHealth.org/Events.

