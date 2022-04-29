Franciscan Health to offer grants to help nonprofits serve at-risk populations

Franciscan Health will distribute grants to local nonprofits to help them serve at-risk populations in Northwest Indiana.

Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Partnership Program will offer up to $9,750 to nonprofit organizations or health and human service agencies in the Calumet Region. The aim is to help the vulnerable and those most in need.

"Qualified nonprofit agencies must benefit vulnerable populations in communities served by Franciscan Health with a preference toward areas with high Area Deprivation Index scores identified on BroadStreet, a digital platform that tracks community health statistics," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Serving populations most in need, and in accordance with Franciscan’s mission, should be the focus of supported activities. These include people that have endured systemic racism, refugees and immigrants, chronically low resources, at-risk youth, and others impacted by poor societal supports."

Franciscan Health is especially looking to help fund services in Northwest Indiana that would address physical activity, nutrition, food insecurity, mental wellness, healthy relationships and housing.

Nonprofits can submit applications from May 4 through 31. The recipients will be notified in July.

They must take part in an orientation session July 28 and submit progress reports over the course of the next year to be eligible for any future funding.

“Improving health extends beyond a hospital or a physician's office. It really begins in the community, working with area organizations at the grassroots level to address specific health issues,” said Caitlin Leahy, senior vice president for Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement.

“This partnership program is about forging meaningful relationships with those who are dedicated to improving health issues in our most vulnerable communities and addressing the root causes. While funding is important, engaging professional expertise can be equally beneficial for organizations with limited means.”

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/communityhealth or email Community Health Improvement Administrative Director Kate Hill-Johnson at katharine.hill-johnson@franciscanalliance.org.

