Franciscan Health volunteer visits DC on Honor Flight
urgent

Tom Zaczkiewicz 

 Joseph S. Pete

A longtime Franciscan Health Hospital Dyer volunteer was recognized for his wartime military service at a recent Honor Flight to see war monuments in Washington, D.C.

Tom Zaczkiewicz, who was in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, served during the Vietnam War. He recently flew from the Chicago Midway International Airport with 118 other veterans for an Honor Flight tour of the nation's capital.

“It made you feel special. And what made it really special was I had a guardian,” he said.

With the group and his guardian Beth, he visited the Marine Corps Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial and the National Air and Space Museum. They saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Term perform by the Lincoln Memorial.

The veterans got cards and letters from family, friends and students from local schools. They were greeted by sailors, veterans and hundreds of others when they returned home to Midway.

“I’m kind of an emotional person. The next day when I went on Facebook and watched the video, I’m sitting there on my laptop and the tears were just coming down,” Zaczkiewicz said. “I was overwhelmed with all the people there to greet us. That was a big highlight to end the day.”

Zaczkiewicz, who's retired from Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant, returned to volunteer at a local food pantry the next day and to Franciscan Health Dyer the same week. He gives his time to VFW Post 717 in St. John, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Griffith, Meals on Wheels and the Franciscan Hospital on U.S. 30 in Dyer, right on the state line.

"I just enjoy it and enjoy the people,” he said. “When I’m discharging a patient, I let them talk first, and I just love working with the little children.”

He has devoted about 1,200 hours volunteering at Franciscan Health Dyer over the last five years. He serves as an errand runner and information desk volunteer there.

“We are proud to have Tom as a volunteer at Franciscan Health Dyer. He selflessly served our country and now is serving those in need at the Dyer Franciscan campus,” Volunteer Services Manager Kathy Rudaski said.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit FranciscanHealth.org/community/volunteer.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

