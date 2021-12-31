Franciscan Health volunteer visits DC on Honor Flight

A longtime Franciscan Health Hospital Dyer volunteer was recognized for his wartime military service at a recent Honor Flight to see war monuments in Washington, D.C.

Tom Zaczkiewicz, who was in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, served during the Vietnam War. He recently flew from the Chicago Midway International Airport with 118 other veterans for an Honor Flight tour of the nation's capital.

“It made you feel special. And what made it really special was I had a guardian,” he said.

With the group and his guardian Beth, he visited the Marine Corps Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial and the National Air and Space Museum. They saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Term perform by the Lincoln Memorial.

The veterans got cards and letters from family, friends and students from local schools. They were greeted by sailors, veterans and hundreds of others when they returned home to Midway.