Franciscan Health's Munster Breast Center receives national accreditation

The Munster Breast Center at Franciscan Health Munster secured a three-year accreditation from The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

"The value that the accreditation offers our breast center can be seen throughout the program by addressing prevention, survivorship and end-of-life care. As a program, we continually strive to improve our multidisciplinary team to deliver the best care and treatment to our patients by providing access to education, patient services and the latest clinical research trials," said Patrick Maloney, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster.

The Munster Breast Center achieved the voluntary accreditation by showing during a site visit that it was complying with national standards for clinical services, community outreach, research, professional education, quality improvement and leadership. The accreditation is meant to show a commitment to a level of excellence in comprehensive multidiscliplinary care of patients with breast cancer.