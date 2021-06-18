 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franciscan heart center adds cardiothoracic surgeon and nurse practitioner
urgent

Franciscan heart center adds cardiothoracic surgeon and nurse practitioner

Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City added a cardiothoracic surgeon and nurse practitioner.

Board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Timothy Swain and board-certified nurse practitioner Martha Drake joined the team of heart specialists at the heart center at Franciscan Health Hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

To qualify, nonprofits must serve vulnerable populations in communities that are served by Franciscan Health. The health care system is particularly looking for programs that would help populations most in need, such as at-risk youths, refugees and immigrants, those with chronically low resources, and victims of systemic racism.

Swain studied at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria and completed his residency in general surgery at the Lankenau Hospital General Surgery Program in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. 

"He has fellowships in cardiothoracic surgery from Lankenau Hospital and University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery in Rochester, N.Y.," Franciscan Health said in a news release. 

Drake earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at Valparaiso University, a master's degree with a focus on being an adult clinical nurse specialist and family nurse practitioner at Purdue University Northwest and a doctorate of nursing practice at PNW.

She specializes in heart failure disease, arrhythmias, electrophysiology and cardioMEMS.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Doctors at Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City are accepting patients for both in-person and virtual visits.

To make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200.

For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts