Franciscan heart center adds cardiothoracic surgeon and nurse practitioner

Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City added a cardiothoracic surgeon and nurse practitioner.

Board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Timothy Swain and board-certified nurse practitioner Martha Drake joined the team of heart specialists at the heart center at Franciscan Health Hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

Swain studied at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria and completed his residency in general surgery at the Lankenau Hospital General Surgery Program in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

"He has fellowships in cardiothoracic surgery from Lankenau Hospital and University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery in Rochester, N.Y.," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

Drake earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at Valparaiso University, a master's degree with a focus on being an adult clinical nurse specialist and family nurse practitioner at Purdue University Northwest and a doctorate of nursing practice at PNW.

She specializes in heart failure disease, arrhythmias, electrophysiology and cardioMEMS.

Doctors at Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City are accepting patients for both in-person and virtual visits.