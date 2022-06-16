Franciscan Mobile Markets to hand out food in Hammond and Crown Point

Franciscan Health's Mobile Markets will distribute food to the needy in Hammond and Crown Point next week.

The health care system is partnering with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to provide fresh produce and other healthy fare at its hospitals in Hammond and Crown Point. It's part of Franciscan Health Foundation's Franciscan Food Insecurity Program, an initiative to combat hunger in the communities the health care provider serves.

Mobile Markets will come to the part of the hospital parking lot by the helicopter pad at Franciscan Health Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. at 3 p.m. June 21 and in the parking lot by Centier Bank across the street from Franciscan Health Hammond at 5454 Hohman Ave. at 3 p.m. June 22.

"Provided in partnership with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, each mobile market truck offers participants a selection of free grains, fruits, vegetables and protein," Franciscan Health said in a press release." Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Recipients must show valid proof of Indiana residency."

The Mobile Markets are drive-through only. People should not show up before 2:30 p.m.

"A matching gift challenge last year raised $100,000 for the Franciscan Health Foundation to expand its food insecurity effort," Franciscan Health Later this year, Franciscan Health plans to create a “Healthy Food Bodega” at Franciscan Health Hammond. Certified through the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, this healthy food pantry will provide both food and education, emphasizing the importance of a healthy diet.

People can donate to the cause by calling 219-661-3401 or visiting FranciscanHealthFoundation.org.

For more information, visit foodbanknwi.org.

