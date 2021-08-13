 Skip to main content
Franciscan now offering walk-in lab services
Franciscan now offering walk-in lab services

The Franciscan ExpressCare and WorkingWell facility at 8345 Wicker Ave. in St. John is shown.

 Allie Kirkman, file, The Times

Franciscan Health is offering walk-in laboratory services that are intended to make getting lab tests and results more convenient and quick.

Franciscan ExpressCare and Franciscan WorkingWell have rolled out walk-in lab services at five joint locations in Northern Indiana, including Hobart, Portage, St. John, Valparaiso and Rensselaer.

"Patients with a lab order can walk-in without an appointment to have lab work done with results sent directly to their primary care provider," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The licensed, full-service labs offer patients a quick and convenient way to get their routine lab work completed."

Patients can get walk-in lab services at the Franciscan ExpressCare and WorkingWell 101 W. 61st Ave. in Hobart/(219) 945-9530; Portage location, 3283 Willowcreek Road/(219) 764-8439; Rensselaer office, 9191 E. Grace St./(219) 866-0411; St. John location, 8345 Wicker Ave./(219) 627-5077; and Valparaiso location, 2307 LaPorte Ave., Suite 8/(219) 464-7073.

All of the jointly branded urgent clinic and occupational healthcare locations are open from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit FranciscanHealth.org or call the closest location.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

