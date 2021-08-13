Franciscan now offering walk-in lab services

Franciscan Health is offering walk-in laboratory services that are intended to make getting lab tests and results more convenient and quick.

Franciscan ExpressCare and Franciscan WorkingWell have rolled out walk-in lab services at five joint locations in Northern Indiana, including Hobart, Portage, St. John, Valparaiso and Rensselaer.

"Patients with a lab order can walk-in without an appointment to have lab work done with results sent directly to their primary care provider," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The licensed, full-service labs offer patients a quick and convenient way to get their routine lab work completed."

Patients can get walk-in lab services at the Franciscan ExpressCare and WorkingWell 101 W. 61st Ave. in Hobart/(219) 945-9530; Portage location, 3283 Willowcreek Road/(219) 764-8439; Rensselaer office, 9191 E. Grace St./(219) 866-0411; St. John location, 8345 Wicker Ave./(219) 627-5077; and Valparaiso location, 2307 LaPorte Ave., Suite 8/(219) 464-7073.

All of the jointly branded urgent clinic and occupational healthcare locations are open from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit FranciscanHealth.org or call the closest location.

