Franciscan offering diabetes prevention program in Hobart

Diabetes Screening

A woman with type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines.

 AP Photo/John Locher

Franciscan Health is rolling out a yearlong diabetes prevention program for the general public.

The classes are intended to educate people about how to avoid developing the chronic disease that typically must be managed with insulin, other medication, diet and exercise. An informational session will take place at 5 p.m. April 19 at the Hobart Hospice at 101 W. 61st Ave in Hobart.

"This yearlong program follows guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Groups meet for 16 weekly sessions and six follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach."

In order to qualify for the program, people must be at least 18 years old with a BMI over 25 and no previous diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes. They must be diagnosed with prediabetes with a fasting glucose level of 100-125 mg/dl over the past 12 months, had a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes or have a high risk for type 2 diabetes in a prediabetes risk assessment screening.

People are also reading…

The year-long program costs $99 and will be limited to just a dozen registrants.

The first session is slated for 5 p.m. April 26 at the Hobart Hospice, where masks and social distancing are required.

For more information or to register, call Amy Lambert at (219) 306-4745 or email Amy.Lambert@FranciscanAlliance.org.

