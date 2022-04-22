Franciscan offers scholarship for high school students pursuing health care careers

The medical staff at the hospital voted unanimously to fund a scholarship of up to $5,000 for high school students in LaPorte who plan to go to college and study for a health care career.
The aim is to honor the memories of the doctors who have given years of service to the community and to continue their legacy to the next generation. Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital Medical Staff's scholarship committee hopes recipients may someday return to the hospital to serve the community's health care needs.
“The Franciscan Health medical staff has been caring for our community continuously since 1904. With this very generous scholarship fund to recognize and memorialize the contributions of past members, our medical staff once again demonstrates its care for the community in providing our high school students scholarships to pursue continuing education and training in healthcare careers,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.
Doctors and medical staff at the hospital are funding the program with help from the Franciscan Health Foundation. All high schools in LaPorte County have applications in their guidance offices.
Applications must be submitted by June 30.
Any questions can be mailed to Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City, IN 46360.
For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org or call (219) 879-8511.
