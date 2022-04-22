 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Franciscan offers scholarship for high school students pursuing health care careers

  • 0
Franciscan Health Michigan City offers scholarship for high school students pursuing healthcare careers

Shown is Franciscan Health Michigan City.

 Provided
Franciscan Health Michigan City created a new scholarship for high school seniors who seek to pursue a career in health care.

The medical staff at the hospital voted unanimously to fund a scholarship of up to $5,000 for high school students in LaPorte who plan to go to college and study for a health care career.

The aim is to honor the memories of the doctors who have given years of service to the community and to continue their legacy to the next generation. Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital Medical Staff's scholarship committee hopes recipients may someday return to the hospital to serve the community's health care needs.

“The Franciscan Health medical staff has been caring for our community continuously since 1904. With this very generous scholarship fund to recognize and memorialize the contributions of past members, our medical staff once again demonstrates its care for the community in providing our high school students scholarships to pursue continuing education and training in healthcare careers,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.

People are also reading…

Doctors and medical staff at the hospital are funding the program with help from the Franciscan Health Foundation. All high schools in LaPorte County have applications in their guidance offices.

Applications must be submitted by June 30.

Any questions can be mailed to Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City, IN 46360.

For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org or call (219) 879-8511.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

When in your twenties is a good time to start saving for retirement?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts