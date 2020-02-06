You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Franciscan opens new Crown Point Pediatric Health Center
urgent

Franciscan opens new Crown Point Pediatric Health Center

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — With all the advancements and growth in the delivery and medical care and the communities served, one thing has not changed, said a local pediatrician.

That, said Dr. Silvia Vicente, is a focus on people and compassionate care.

Speaking Wednesday at the dedication of the new Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Pediatric Health Center, Vicente noted, “The one belief that has been at the core of this practice from the beginning is that people matter. The focus on people, of course, extends to our patients.”

The new $3 million pediatric facility opened Jan. 20 at 1141 S. Indiana Ave., just south of the FPN St. Clare Health Center for the uninsured or underinsured.

At 10,250 square feet of space with 18 exam rooms, the center provides more space than the former location at 1505 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

According to Dr. Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point, the new pediatric center was three and one-half years in the planning.

Vicente and Dr. Lisa Gold have been on the staff of the Franciscan pediatric facility since its opening in 1996.

As Vicente recalled, the medical team started in a small facility on North Main Street in Crown Point. The team occupied two rooms of that building before moving into the former St. Anthony Medical Center in 2000 and then into another location on Marshall Street in 2006.

From those early days, when Crown Point was much smaller, Vicente said, charts grew from 16 patients — many of them children of medical staff — to almost 29,000 visits in 2019.

Moving from pen and paper to computers, Vicente cited two reasons for a significant increase in the demand for pediatric services. One reason is the number of young families moving into the city and region. Between 2000 and 2010, the doctor said, the number of Crown Point homes with children under 18 grew from about 7,800 to more than 10,000.

The second and more important reason, Vicente said, is, “We have developed a reputation for providing quality and compassionate care.”

Vicente also cited several advantages to the new facility, including more space, more rooms and a friendlier atmosphere. Child-friendly artwork, including some done locally, covers walls around the building.

Gold, noting that pediatricians see all ages between birth and 18 years, echoed the sentiment that the new facility is “more inviting and friendly to all ages, not just great for little kids. It’s warm and welcoming to all young people.”

Another advantage, according to Gold, is the facility’s location. Located along “Nine-Mile Road” between Crown Point and Lowell, the health center stands on a well-known street, Gold said, and it is near Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Vicente concluded that while facilities make a medical practice, people caring for others is key.

“If we keep this in mind,” Vicente said, “we will be making good use of this wonderful new building for years to come.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts