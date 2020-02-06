Franciscan opens new Crown Point Pediatric Health Center

CROWN POINT — With all the advancements and growth in the delivery and medical care and the communities served, one thing has not changed, said a local pediatrician.

That, said Dr. Silvia Vicente, is a focus on people and compassionate care.

Speaking Wednesday at the dedication of the new Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Pediatric Health Center, Vicente noted, “The one belief that has been at the core of this practice from the beginning is that people matter. The focus on people, of course, extends to our patients.”

The new $3 million pediatric facility opened Jan. 20 at 1141 S. Indiana Ave., just south of the FPN St. Clare Health Center for the uninsured or underinsured.

At 10,250 square feet of space with 18 exam rooms, the center provides more space than the former location at 1505 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

According to Dr. Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point, the new pediatric center was three and one-half years in the planning.

Vicente and Dr. Lisa Gold have been on the staff of the Franciscan pediatric facility since its opening in 1996.