Franciscan Physician Network adds new pulmonologist

Franciscan Physician Network added a new pulmonologist to provide care to patients' lungs and respiratory systems in Munster.
Board-certified pulmonary critical care physician Bashar Chihada Alhariri is now practicing medicine and welcoming new patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St. in Munster.
The medical specialist trained at the University of Damascus, Faculty of Medicine in Damascus, Syria, before joining the staff of the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center.
He completed his residency in internal medicine at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the University of Illinois at Chicago. He finished his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago and at the University of Kentucky in Louisville.
"Dr. Alhariri’s clinical interests include COPD and asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, interstitial lung disease and lung cancer," Franciscan Health said in a news release.
He will see patients in person at the Munster office or virtually via telehealth appointments.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 922-5416 or visit franciscanhealth.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
Open
Open
Coming soon
Open
Open
Relocating
Reopen
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion