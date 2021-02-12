Franciscan Physician Network in Munster welcomes new rheumatologist, nurse practitioner

A rheumatologist and nurse practitioner have joined Franciscan Physician Network in Munster.

Board-certified rheumatologist Shalini Ravella joined the Munster Medical Center. Board-certified Nurse Practitioner Allison Kinder joined Franciscan Health Munster Palliative Medicine.

Ravella trained at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago and completed did her residency at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and at University of Illinois at Chicago. She also obtained a fellowship in rheumatology at UIC in the University Village neighborhood just west of the Loop.

Her clinical interests include rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, ankylosing spondylitis, systemic lupus erythematosus and osteoporosis.

She is based out of Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St. in Munster and also does MyChart virtual visits.

For more information to make appointment, call (219) 922-3002.

Kinder, who earned her master's degree in nursing from North Park University in Chicago, is based out of Franciscan Health Munster Palliative Medicine at 701 Superior Ave., Suite O in Munster.