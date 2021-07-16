Franciscan Physician Network St. John Health Center adds new OBGYN

A new OBGYN has joined Franciscan Physician Network St. John Health Center to provide care in the Tri-Town area.

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Ashley Perkins now is welcoming new patients at St. John Health Center, 10860 Maple Lane in St. John.

Perkins trained at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan, and went on to complete her residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in East Lansing.

"Dr. Perkins’ clinical interests include obstetric care, full spectrum gynecological care, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, irregular periods and polycystic ovary syndrome and peri-menopause and post-menopausal bleeding," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

Perkins will see patients in-person at the medical office, tucked away behind a First Savings Bank of Hegewisch branch near the intersection of 109th Avenue and Parrish Avenue in St. John or virtually via a telehealth appointment.

To make an appointment with Dr. Perkins, call (219) 365-7000.

For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org.

