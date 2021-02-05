Franciscan rolls out new ABUS breast cancer screening technology in Crown Point

Franciscan Health Crown Point added ABUS, or Automated Breast Ultrasound, technology for the early detection of breast cancer in some women.

It's the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved breast cancer screening technology for the 40 percent of women with dense breasts, or breasts that have more tissue than fat. Franciscan Health is adding the additional screening option because conventional mammography can miss up to 30% of breast cancers in women with dense breast tissue, who are four to six times more likely to develop breast cancer.

An ABUS screening supplements a mammogram for a more comprehensive evaluation of whether there are any cancerous growths lurking in breast tissue.

Suspicious lumps can be masked by dense breast tissues in traditional mammograms. Franciscans will tell patients if they have dense breasts and should consider ABUS exams.

Younger women and women in their 60s and 70s often have dense breasts that would be suitable for an ABUS examination.

“Because we love our community, we wanted to make sure we catch these cancers earlier so these patients can get treatment sooner,” said Michelle Kleszynski, director of Imaging at Franciscan Health Crown Point.