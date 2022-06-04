 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Senior Promise offers Strawberry Fest, road trips

Bulldog Park, a block from the Crown Point Square, hosts a variety of events, including Franciscan's Strawberry Fest.

 Kale Wilk, File The Times

Franciscan Health Senior Promise, a program serving residents 55 and up, is offering a Strawberry Festival and road trips via charter bus this summer.

Seniors can sign up for the membership program, which has more than 30,000 members across the state. It offers Medicare, insurance advice and other benefits.

"The good, old summertime offers fresh air and celebrations. And that’s exactly what Franciscan Health Senior Promise will provide to the public throughout Indiana in June," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The Strawberry Festivals provide strawberry shortcake, ice cream and the opportunity for fellowship."

Franciscan Health Crown Point will host a festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Bulldog Park at 183 S. West St. in Crown Point. It's free and open to the public.

The health care system, which has the largest footprint in Northwest Indiana, also will take Senior Promise members on bus trips. It will take charter buses to French Lick for shopping, dining and gambling on June 28, to Kentucky for the Ark Encounter museum on July 13 and to Beef and Boards Theater in Indianapolis for "The Honky Tonk Angels" on July 27.

For more information, call 317-528-8277.

