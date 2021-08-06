Franciscan to close Lake Ridge Health Center; patients will have to go elsewhere

Franciscan Physician Network just closed Lake Ridge Health Center in Griffith, so patients will need to go elsewhere to see the doctors who had practiced medicine there.
Franciscan, which also recently closed its clinic at 300 W. 80th Place in Merrillville after longtime pediatrician Clark Kramer retired and which is significantly downsizing its Hammond hospital, closed the Lake Ridge Health Center at 1573 Cline Ave at the end of July.
As a result, board-certified family medicine physicians Tanya Danner-Roberts and Raymond Loza will start seeing patients in new locations.
Beginning in August, Danner-Roberts will see her existing patients at Franciscan Physician Network Dyer at 919 Main St. in Dyer, where she also will welcome new patients.
"Dr. Danner-Roberts received her training at Rush Medical School in Chicago and did her residency at Illinois Masonic Hospital in Chicago," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Her clinical interests include providing care to women and children, preventive medicine and adolescent medicine. She believes that when you know better, you do better."
Loza, who also was displaced by the closure, is now seeing patients at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster.
"Dr. Loza received his training at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and did his residency in family medicine at Mac Neal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois," Franciscan Health said. "His clinical interests include preventive medicine, urgent care and acute illness, newborn to elderly care and evidence-based medicine."
To make a virtual or in-person appointment with Dr. Danner-Roberts, call (219) 934-2492. For in-person or virtual appointments with Dr. Loza, call (219) 836-3049.
