Franciscan to hold memorial service for lost pregnancies

Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health Michigan City plans to have a memorial service for those who lost pregnancies this weekend.

The hope is to comfort parents enduring one of the worst tragedies a person can experience in life.

"While pregnancy is a time of excitement and anticipation, the loss of a pregnancy or newborn is a heartbreaking experience, especially for the child’s parents," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Franciscan Health recognizes the pain that families go through in perinatal loss and provides services to those seeking care and comfort."

The “Remembering Our Babies” service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery at 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

"Continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition means respect for life through all stages," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "This memorial service is held in accordance with Franciscan Health Michigan City’s faith and commitment, including the unborn child, their parents and families."

The new Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way just north of the Franklin Street exit off Interstate 94 also offers more pregnancy loss support services.

For more information, call (219) 877-1610.

