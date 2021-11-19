Franciscan to host Love Lights Tree Blessing, Virtual Gala

“We have an exciting evening planned for this year’s Virtual Gala, which will allow us to reach a much broader audience than an in-person event as everyone can watch for free. The foundation’s Virtual Gala will feature an auction with a variety of excellent items, raffle prizes for all who view the program, interactive entertainment and trivia, and holiday music by the Crown Point High School choir,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said.

People can buy raffle tickets for the chance to win restaurant meals, wine tastings, craft brewery gift cards, Bulls and Blackhawks tickets, golf packages, autographed sports memorabilia and a boat ride on Lake Michigan.

All proceeds go to the foundation’s Community Health and Wellness Fund.

The money goes to economic stability, quality education and health care access for vulnerable populations. Franciscan Health for instance donates food boxes to Hammond schools and the homeless. The Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital hosts in its parking lot mobile food markets that serve 135 families on average.

Funding also goes to diaper insecurities for families that struggle to afford the $70 to $80 a month cost of diapers so their children don't stay in soiled diapers too long, exposing them to potential health risks.